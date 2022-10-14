MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTY. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$67.07.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$54.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.09.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.