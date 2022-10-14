MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTY. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$67.07.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$54.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.09.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

