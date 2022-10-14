SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $39.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $512,228 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

