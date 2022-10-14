Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$34.66 Average PT from Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.

Quebecor Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$23.89 and a 52-week high of C$32.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.41.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

