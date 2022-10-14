Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.96.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.16 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.15 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.