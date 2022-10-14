BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$65.50 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.46.

BCE Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.53. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The stock has a market cap of C$53.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5699998 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

