Scotiabank Lowers Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$52.50

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.50.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AFN stock opened at C$35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.40. The firm has a market cap of C$666.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$27.02 and a one year high of C$44.24.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$389.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

