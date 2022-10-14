Scotiabank Lowers Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$52.50

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.50.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
AFN stock opened at C$35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.40. The firm has a market cap of C$666.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$27.02 and a one year high of C$44.24.
Ag Growth International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.