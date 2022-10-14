Aclarion, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 19th (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion’s (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 19th. Aclarion had issued 2,165,000 shares in its public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $9,417,750 based on an initial share price of $4.35. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aclarion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACON opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03. Aclarion has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

