Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as low as $80.31 and last traded at $80.33, with a volume of 272704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.89.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.39.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.