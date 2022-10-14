NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $150.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as low as $140.15 and last traded at $141.63, with a volume of 60023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.75.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.28.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average is $169.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

