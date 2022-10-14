Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Trading Down 50% After Insider Selling

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) shares were down 50% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,634,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average daily volume of 138,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Specifically, Director Patrick John Mcgrath sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,775,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,757.14.

Get Blue Moon Metals alerts:

Blue Moon Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.