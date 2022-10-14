TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00. The company traded as low as C$54.64 and last traded at C$55.21, with a volume of 746297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at C$315,895.90. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at C$315,895.90. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total value of C$60,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at C$130,206.06. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444.

TC Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.33.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

