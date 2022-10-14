Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 165. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Virgin Money UK traded as low as GBX 117.95 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 3204173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.90 ($1.49).

VMUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 217.56 ($2.63).

Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

Virgin Money UK Stock Up 8.3 %

About Virgin Money UK

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 291.36.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

