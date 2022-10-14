Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 4,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 612,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Specifically, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $366,294.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,787.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,813 shares of company stock valued at $712,159. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,338,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 610,382 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,499,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.