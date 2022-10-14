Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$72.50 to C$69.50. The company traded as low as C$51.18 and last traded at C$51.38, with a volume of 121181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.68.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

About Rogers Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.