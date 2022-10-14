Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.37. Berry shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 697 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Berry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $688.36 million, a PE ratio of 218.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Berry by 24.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Berry by 120.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

