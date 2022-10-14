Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $61.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Evergy traded as low as $56.55 and last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 4182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 27.9% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.