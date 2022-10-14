Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $236.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Teleflex traded as low as $186.13 and last traded at $186.42, with a volume of 3457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.03.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 61,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

