Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.82. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Embraer shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 6,678 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERJ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

