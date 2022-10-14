Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.15. Tricida shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 865 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,414,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,881,965.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,414,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,881,965.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,038,263 shares of company stock worth $10,190,766 and sold 564,390 shares worth $7,127,454. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 11,449.0% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.