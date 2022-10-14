Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading 2.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphatec traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 9,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 692,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,304.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphatec Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 250.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $3,739,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 4.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $521,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

