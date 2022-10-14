Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.94, but opened at $18.47. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Trinseo shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 601 shares traded.

TSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.52.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $670.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

