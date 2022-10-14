Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $144.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Crown Castle traded as low as $128.53 and last traded at $129.39, with a volume of 22828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.53.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

