Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 66,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,519,788 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $11.68.

Specifically, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,668. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 87.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Neogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Neogen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Neogen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

