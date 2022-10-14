Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.34, but opened at $36.04. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nevro shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 1,048 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.