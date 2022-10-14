IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. IMAX traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 1,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 566,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,075 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in IMAX by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,961 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $764.57 million, a PE ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

