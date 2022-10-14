Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $17.33. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 1,734 shares.

Specifically, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.