Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vicor traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor
Vicor Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.16.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicor (VICR)
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.