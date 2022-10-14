Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vicor traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.