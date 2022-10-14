Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$112.50 to C$102.00. The company traded as low as C$64.47 and last traded at C$65.22, with a volume of 4639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.03.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$108.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$82.86 per share, with a total value of C$422,580.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,476,979.90. In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$82.86 per share, with a total value of C$422,580.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,476,979.90. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,759.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.30.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.2056593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

