Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 64 to GBX 56. The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 341768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 12,530,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 4,930,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,728,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

