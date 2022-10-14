Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $450.00. The company traded as low as $299.39 and last traded at $301.81, with a volume of 7185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.31.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

