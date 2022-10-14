The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $171.50. The stock traded as low as $145.81 and last traded at $146.08, with a volume of 8033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.68.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

