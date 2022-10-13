Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

