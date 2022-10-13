Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

CL opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

