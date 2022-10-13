Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

