Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

