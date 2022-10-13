Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

