Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.39 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

