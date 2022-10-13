Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 965 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $759,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUI opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

