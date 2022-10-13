The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.