DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.