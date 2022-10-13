DGS Capital Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
