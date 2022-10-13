Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cigna by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,185,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $141,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $288.36 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.01.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

