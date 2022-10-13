FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $401.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

