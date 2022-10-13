Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,955.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,255,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UNH stock opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

