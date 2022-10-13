Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.8% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $524.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.