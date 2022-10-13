Sageworth Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,090 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

