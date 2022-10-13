Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Castellan Group bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $136.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

