Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.62 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

