Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,079.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

