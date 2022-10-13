Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.9% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.